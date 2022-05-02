Police investigate fires in woodland near primary school

Sleaford area police have been investigating incidents of fires being started in wooded areas near a village primary school.

By Andy Hubbert
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 9:00 am
Lincolnshire Police are investigating.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We have been called out to two small fires off Prince’s Street in Metheringham in recent weeks.

“Both involved fires to small quantities of wood.

“We have the names of those involved and are continuing our investigations.”

They added: “While we do not believe these fires were created with the intention to harm, even small fires can quickly spread out of control and cause significant damage, or worse, injure someone.

“Deliberately starting a fire is a criminal offence.”

If you have any information about deliberate fires, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

