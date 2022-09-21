Police issue dispersal order on Boston town centre streets

Lincolnshire Police have issued a dispersal order on parts of Boston town centre.

Lincolnshire Police say officers will enforce the order in and around Boston town centre from 5.30pm today, Wednesday, after a number of incidents.

The force has not at this stage elaborated on the nature of the anti-social behaviour.

In a statement they said: “Local police teams have authorised the order under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.”

The order applies to and includes the following streets: John Adams Way, Horncastle Road, Norfolk Street, Fydell Street, the railway track alongside Asda, Lister Way, West Street, Market Place, Sleaford Road to Liquor Pond Street and the area within.