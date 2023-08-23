Police issue illegal encampment in Boston with a 24-hour notice to leave the area

Lincolnshire Police have issued an update about the ongoing disorder situation in Boston this evening (Wednesday).

As reported earlier today, several businesses and local facilities have closed today due to safety concerns, as police deal with reports of multiple cases of anti-social behaviour (ASB) around the town centre.

Police have said the reports coming into them state that ‘people from an illegal encampment in the town were behind the incidents’.

A force spokesperson said at 6pm tonight: “Notice has now been served on the illegal encampment for it to leave the Boston area.

“The notice has been issued under police powers and gives the encampment 24 hours to move on.

“If it has not moved by tomorrow, Thursday, we will take action.”

The added: “Additional patrols will continue to be carried out across Boston.”