Police name man found dead near Tesco in Skegness as investigation continues

The man found dead near Tesco in Skegness has been named as 29-year-old Ashley Crankshaw.

The man found dead near Tesco in Skegness is 29-year-old Ashley Crankshaw.

Investigations continue into the cause of the man’s death, but Lincolnshire Police say they believe that it is ‘not suspicious’.

Mr Crankshaw’s next of kin has been informed.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances of his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full statement reads: “It remains unexplained but evidence so far leads us to believe that it is not suspicious.

“We will continue to keep an open mind as our enquiries progress and examine all evidence carefully.

“This is an isolated incident unconnected with any other ongoing investigation, and we would encourage people not to speculate while we complete our enquiries.”

Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room received a call that a body had been found at 9.49pm on Friday and officers arrived within 10 minutes. Sadly, Mr Crankshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.