Police release image of wanted man from the Boston area
He is wanted on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, police say.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to the public to help them trace a wanted man from the Boston area.
A force spokesperson said today (Friday): “We are seeking assistance to locate Freddie Clark.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Freddie is wanted for failing to attend court on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
“The 21-year-old is from the Boston area.
“If you have seen Freddie or know his whereabouts, please call us on 101 and quote ref 23000361275”