He is wanted on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, police say.

Freddie Clark. Image: Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to the public to help them trace a wanted man from the Boston area.

A force spokesperson said today (Friday): “We are seeking assistance to locate Freddie Clark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Freddie is wanted for failing to attend court on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

“The 21-year-old is from the Boston area.