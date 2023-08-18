Register
Police release image of wanted man from the Boston area

He is wanted on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, police say.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:43 BST
Freddie Clark. Image: Lincolnshire Police.Freddie Clark. Image: Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to the public to help them trace a wanted man from the Boston area.

A force spokesperson said today (Friday): “We are seeking assistance to locate Freddie Clark.

“Freddie is wanted for failing to attend court on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

“The 21-year-old is from the Boston area.

“If you have seen Freddie or know his whereabouts, please call us on 101 and quote ref 23000361275”