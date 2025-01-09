Police release new images following hammer incident at supermarket in Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating an incident at a supermarket in Boston on New Year’s Day have released new images of a man with whom they would like to speak.

Lincolnshire Police was called to Aldi, in Queen Street, in the early hours of Wednesday (January 1), where it was reported that a man was attempting to smash the windows of the store with a hammer.

When officers attempted to engage with him, he made ‘serious threats’ towards them, the force says.

Yesterday (Wednesday, January 8), Lincolnshire Police released new images of a man with whom officers would like to speak in connection with the incident, having released one on New Year’s Day itself.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an incident that took place at Aldi, Boston.

A spokesman for the force said: “We believe that he might have information which can help our investigation and we want to trace him as soon as possible.”

The man is described as bald or as having very short hair.

He is wearing a jacket which appears to be darker on the top third, with lighter coloured bottoms, and white trainers. He is also believed to use a vape.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information that could help the investigation, is asked to call 101, quoting ‘Op Beldum’, or email [email protected], putting ‘Op Beldum’ in the subject line, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who sees the man is advised by police not to approach him, but call 999 instead.