Police make appeal after reports of man using hammer to smash windows of Boston supermarket

Police have made an appeal for help following reports of a man using a hammer to smash windows at a supermarket in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police was called to Aldi, in Queen Street, at 1.25am yesterday (Wednesday, January 21), where a man was said to be using a hammer on the store.

The man is believed to have then left the scene on foot, heading in the direction of McDonald’s, before going onto Broadfield Street.

He is said to have been wearing a jacket that appears to be darker on the top third with lighter coloured bottoms, white trainers, and a dark scarf/snood around his neck and the lower half of his face.

He is described as bald or as having very short hair.

A spokesman for the force said: “Were you in the area at the time and did you see the incident or anything suspicious – or perhaps you have dashcam footage from driving in the area? Please contact us.”

Police have also released an image of a man as part of its investigation into the incident.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has any information that could assist the force, is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting Incident 64 of January 1, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.