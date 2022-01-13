Police take action against 22 juveniles over Louth Bus Station vandalism

Some of the vandalism at Louth Bus Station in November 2021.

Following extensive enquiries by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, those present when the criminal damage took place in November 2021 were identified and each served with a warning letter.

They were also all spoken with in front of their parents or guardians, or at a police station, so that those with caring responsibility were fully aware of the incident and their children’s involvement.

Two of the 22 identified have been formally interviewed by police.

One of them was given a section 59 warning notice along with the anti-social behaviour warning letter.

The other admitted committing damage at the bus station, and has agreed a community resolution with East Lindsey District Council to find suitable recompense for the offence they have committed.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “It has taken a huge Force effort to get to this stage.

“Work involved combing through CCTV footage, meeting with partner agencies such as Louth Town Council, East Lindsey District Council’s ASB officer, and engaging with local schools, as well as reviewing intelligence and liaising with other departments within the Force. Our Crime Prevention team also completed a comprehensive report to identify further crime prevention measures which be considered by the local authority.

“We recognise that young people will start to venture out of the house without an adult.

“We’d advise parents and guardians to help them understand what ASB is in the same way you would talk to them about staying safe, encouraging them to be mindful and considerate.

“Young people should also be aware of the real consequences for them and the family if they became involved in causing ASB.