‘Almost £3,000 worth of damage’ after vandalism at Louth Bus Station

The vandalism at Louth Bus Station over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon (November 7), a statement from Louth Police said: “We have noticed reports on social media this morning that sometime overnight / yesterday evening damage has been caused to the bus shelters on Church Street with graffiti being daubed across the walls, perspex screens and benches in black spray paint. Nothing was reported at the time sadly so we don’t have any more specific timescales.

“If anyone does have any information that may lead to us identifying the offenders then please call 101 and quote incident number 171 of 7/10/21. Thank you.”

A subsequent update from Louth Police states that CCTV footage has been obtained, and the incident has been identified as having taken place at around 8.15pm on Saturday evening.

The vandalism at Louth Bus Station over the weekend.

The statement added that one offender has been identified, and enquiries are continuing to identify others involved.

This evening (Monday), Sergeant Kelly Palmer, Community Beat Team, added: “This is mindless damage and makes what was a newly refurbished area look terrible. If this is what some people call fun then I feel sorry for them.

“I am certain that those who were in the area at the time were not all involved in the damage but will know who is. I ask that you consider your moral and civil position on this and contact us with the names of who is responsible.

“As part of our investigation I know there were a number of people in the area and appeal to anyone who saw anything to get in touch.

“We’d especially like to hear from drivers, riders or anyone who has dashcam or mobile footage of those involved.”

To contact Lincolnshire Police with information, call 101 and quote incident number 171 of November 7, or email [email protected] and include the incident number in the subject box.