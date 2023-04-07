Lincolnshire Police have been offering security advice to farmers and land owners after a spate of thefts from rural locations in the Sleaford area.

According to Lincolnshire Police Rural crime Action Team, they have had three reports of thefts from farms overnight Wednesday/Thursday between Swaton and Bicker along the A52.

The three crimes involved theft of GPS systems, a piece of kit regularly targeted by farm thieves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a message on social media the team advised: “Please think about your security. It takes a thief a few minutes to steal a system leaving you without one for months.

“A few moments of your time sends the thieves elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Also, whilst they are off your tractors, please record the serial numbers and etch into the plastic covers your postcode and the serial numbers.”

More stories:

Advertisement

Advertisement