Lincolnshire Police have announced that potentially fatal heroin might be in circulation across the county and is appealing for help to identify the source.

Earlier this week in Mablethorpe, three people were reported to have overdosed on heroin, and officers have now confirmed that a man in his 40s has died.

Last week, suspected drugs-related overdoses and deaths were also reported in the Lincoln area.

The exact causes of death in all cases are still being established, but Lincolnshire Police believe that the Class A drug heroin had been taken.

Officers are now working to identify the source of the drugs and remove the supply from the streets, and anyone with information is now being urged to come forward.

Drugs lead at Lincolnshire Police, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Knubley, said: "This is a very concerning picture, and one we are keeping an open mind on as we investigate, but we fear we may continue to see overdoses, and potentially more deaths.

"At this stage, we aren't sure what is affecting the supply, but it may be that it is being cut with very harmful synthetic opioids because the drug is becoming increasingly short in supply as a result of overseas factors which have been widely reported on."We want to take this harmful drug - and others - off our streets and out of our communities but we need help to identify where it is coming from.

"We would appeal to anyone who might have information to come forward. We do not want to see another person die."

If you can help Lincolnshire Police with their investigation, you can call Detective Inspector Gail Hurley on 07766780101 or via email on [email protected]. Please put “Contaminated heroin” in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

The public health services and the drug, alcohol and mental health charity, With You, are proactively warning the drug-using community about the dangers of this heroin, as well as sharing the message with local pharmacies. The Coroner's office is also aware of the issue.

With You is also providing naloxone, which is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.