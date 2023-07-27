Register
Police warning over Mablethorpe three suspected heroin overdoses

Three separate incidents of heroin overdoses in Mablethorpe last night have prompted a police investigation.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 27th Jul 2023, 08:36 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire Police were called to three incidents of suspected overdoses in separate areas of the Mablethorpe area last night (Wednesday).

In all cases, the people involved are believed to have taken heroin, and the force is considering whether the supply is unusually potent.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At this stage it is unclear what is affecting the potency of the heroin – but like any other illegal substance, it should not be consumed.

“We are investigating the circumstances around all cases.”

If you have any information about the source of the drugs, or you suspect someone might be suffering adverse effects, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incidents 393 and 511 of July 26.

Always call 999 in an emergency..