Safety concerns after vandals cut down 30 trees at woodland parks in Boston

Trees have been damaged at woodland parks in Boston leading to safety concerns.

The attack has lead to a part of one woodland park being closed off to visitors, due to safety concerns.

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “Due to recent vandalism to many trees at Witham Way Country Park, off Tattershall Road, we have had to close sections off until the area can be made safe.

"If you saw any suspicious activity over the past few days in this area and think it may lead to this vandalism please make the police aware.”

Trees left in a dangerous state following vandal attacks.

On Friday night, some nine trees were cut down at Westgate Wood in Wyberton – with some having their trunks sawed part-way through so they fall easily, creating a danger for park users.

The trees which were destroyed include 23 year-old alders and 20 year-old oaks.

Both affected woodland parks are run by the Boston Woods Trust.

The trust’s secretary Frances Brooks told the Standard: “The trees were in the original section of the wood which is about 20 years old, although they are quite slender.

Around 30 trees have been cut down or deliberately damaged.

"With previous incidents over the last couple of months we have now lost about 30 trees.

"Someone has clearly gone prepared with a saw. It is pure vandalism as they do not try to take the wood. Police have been informed.”

One visitor to the woods who spotted the damage and took photos, said: “Wanton vandalism in Westgate Wood this morning.

"Trees deliberately cut part way through so they fall when the wind blows. What kind of idiot thinks this is amusing?”

Some have been cut part way through, leaving them in a dangerous state.

Another commented: “We are so lucky to have these lovely woods, just don't understand why someone gets pleasure from trying to destroy it. Idiots.”

This spate of vandalism, comes just two months after vandals attacked wooden sculptures at Beech Wood, off Fenside Road. Here they damaged the animal sculptures with paint and also ripped off wooden information boards.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report of criminal damage in which a number of trees had been cut at Witham Way Country Park.