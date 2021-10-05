Saltfleet motorcyclist faces jury trial next year following fatal collision

A motorcyclist accused of causing a fatal collision is to face a jury trial next year.

By Freelance Court Reporter
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 3:39 pm
Lincoln Crown Court

Adam Clover, 31, of Warren Road, Saltfleet, pleaded not guilty at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday) to causing the death by dangerous driving of fellow motorcyclist Liam Addison on June 9 last year.

The charge follows an incident on the A16 at Calceby, near Ulceby Cross, in which Mr Addison, 30, who lived in Grainthorpe, died.

Clover also denied a second charge of dangerous driving on the A16 on the same date.

The scene of the collision in June 2020.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a four day trial due to commence on June 27 next year, and Clover was granted unconditional bail.