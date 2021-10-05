Saltfleet motorcyclist faces jury trial next year following fatal collision

Adam Clover, 31, of Warren Road, Saltfleet, pleaded not guilty at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday) to causing the death by dangerous driving of fellow motorcyclist Liam Addison on June 9 last year.
The charge follows an incident on the A16 at Calceby, near Ulceby Cross, in which Mr Addison, 30, who lived in Grainthorpe, died.
Clover also denied a second charge of dangerous driving on the A16 on the same date.
Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a four day trial due to commence on June 27 next year, and Clover was granted unconditional bail.