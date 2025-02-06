Shoplifter jailed for theft after beaching criminal order

A shoplifter has been jailed for 18 weeks after breaching a criminal behaviour order.

A shoplifter has been jailed after breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) following a number of thefts in Skegness.

Christopher Gras, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, appeared before officials at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face the three charges.

The 34-year-old also answered to one count of breaching his conditional discharge.

Lincolnshire Police outlined the offences as follows:

On 11 January – Lidl Supermarket, Skegness – attempted to steal washing pods of an unknown value.

On 11 January – Lidl Supermarket, Skegness – entered without reasonable excuse.

On 12 January – The Card Corner, Skegness - entered without reasonable excuse.

On 13 January – Marks & Spencer, Skegness - stole meat to the value of £150.

On 13 January - Marks & Spencer, Skegness - entered without reasonable excuse.

He was jailed for 18 weeks.

Gras was forbidden from entering all retail premises in Skegness except Aldi on Burgh Road and Boots on Lumley Road by the CBO made by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.

Police explained that if a person breaches a CBO they can be jailed. They are typically given to those whose anti-social behaviour sees them frequently brought before the court.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Insp Jacky Evans said: “We are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour by issuing CBOs to individuals who persist in such activities.

“We will closely monitor those with CBOs and take swift action if they continue in their offending.

“This behaviour is wholly unacceptable in our coastal towns and across the county.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team will do everything in its power to ensure everyone who lives, works or visits here feels safe and secure.”