Skegness holidaymaker slapped and bit police sergeant

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Hailey Della, 31, of Malvern Road, Intake, Doncaster, admitted assaulting the officer and driving with excess alcohol on August 6 when she appeared before magistrates in Boston on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said officers had been called to a report of a fight in a caravan at the Southview Leisure Park, in Morningside Drive, at 3.25am.

She said people at the scene explained that a woman had driven away, but she then returned in her car and pulled up alongside the sergeant.

The seargent then reached into the car and turned off the ignition and confiscated the keys, she added.

Ms Stace said Della was walked to a police car to be breathalysed, but was refusing; then, when the sergeant opened the passenger door of the car to remove some equipment, Della slapped them with an open hand across the face and bit their right hand (though, without breaking the skin).

Ms Stace said Della later agreed to give a breath test, which gave a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35mcg.

In mitigation, it was said Della had been on holiday but on this day in particular had experienced a ‘very unsettled evening’, having had unwanted advances from a man in the site bar, who had afterwards followed her back to her caravan.

Miss Rooks said that Della decided to get into her car to get away, but the man got into the car with her and she ‘rather stupidly’ agreed to drive him back to his caravan and she was just returning from there when she was met by the police officers.

She said Della had mental health issues and saw a mental health nurse every week.

The magistrates banned her from driving for 20 months, but offered her the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

She was given a community order and ordered to undergo 25 rehabilitation days and was fined £200.