Sleaford man to appear in court charged with shoplifting £1,200 of alcohol

Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft reported via social media yesterday (Wednesday) that the male is accused of targeting alcohol to a total value of over £1,200.
He will appear in court later this month.
Sgt Mumby-Croft commented: “Drug use remains a major driver for people turning to shop theft in order to finance what is an expensive habit.
"Tackling that issue at source helps to prevent and reduce a range of other linked offences, so if you have any concerns or suspicions about activity you think might be drug related, please help us to continue to build our intelligence picture by contacting the Local Neighbourhood Team, reporting via 101, or anonymously using crime stoppers.”
