Sleaford man to appear in court charged with shoplifting £1,200 of alcohol

According to Sleaford police, a local male has been arrested and charged in the last few days with a total of 10 shoplifting offences in Sleaford.

By Andy Hubbert
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 10:22 am
Police have arrested a local male suspected of 10 counts of shoplifting - particularly alcohol.
Police have arrested a local male suspected of 10 counts of shoplifting - particularly alcohol.

Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft reported via social media yesterday (Wednesday) that the male is accused of targeting alcohol to a total value of over £1,200.

He will appear in court later this month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

Sgt Mumby-Croft commented: “Drug use remains a major driver for people turning to shop theft in order to finance what is an expensive habit.

"Tackling that issue at source helps to prevent and reduce a range of other linked offences, so if you have any concerns or suspicions about activity you think might be drug related, please help us to continue to build our intelligence picture by contacting the Local Neighbourhood Team, reporting via 101, or anonymously using crime stoppers.”

More stories:

Police still hunting for “dangerous” sex offender on run from prison in Boston