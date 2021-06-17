Speeding driver gets warning in Skegness ahead of '#Fatal 4 Day of Action'

Police have warned a driver against speeding ahead of a Fatal 4 day of action that is taking place in Skegness next month.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 8:44 am
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 8:46 am
Police have been checking speeds ahead of the #Fatal4 Day of Action.

PCSO Dave Bunker was out in Burgh Road - one of the resort's speeding hotspots - yesterday (Wednesday).

He tweeted: "In response to concerns raised by my community, speed checks were conducted on Burgh Road.

"One driver was advised regarding excess speed."

The #Fatal4 Day of Action takes place in July. PCSO Bunker said: "Lots to get organised for our #Fatal4 day of action in July but moving forward apace."

The operation will see staffing across multiple teams, specialist resources and promotion of Project Edward (Every Day Without A Road Death), which aims to bring casualty reduction and road safety to the forefront of people’s minds.

Around 1,700 people lose their lives on British roads each year, many of which could have been avoided with a small change in how people use and share the roads.

Read also

Speeding remains priority for officers in Skegness and WainfleetSlow down!: Camera van deployed to speeding hotspot in Skegness areaSlow down!: Camera van deployed to speeding hotspot in Skegness area