Suspended prison sentence for Tetney man who drove van with cocaine in his system

Court news

Simon Andrew Godwin, 49, of Church Lane, appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to the following charges which took place on August 18 last year:

• Driving a white Ford Transit van in Welholme Road, Grimsby, while he had a proportion of cocaine in his blood which exceeded the specified limit;

• Driving while he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence;

• Driving without a valid third-party insurance policy;

• Driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

As a result of the first two charges, Godwin was sentenced to a total of six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, and was ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

For the third and fourth charges, the court did not impose any separate penalty.