Three men charged with the production of cannabis in Boston in one of the largest grows ever found in Lincolnshire

Three men have been charged with the production of cannabis after a warrant was carried out at Kings Road Tyres on Tuesday, January 31.

Police at the scene of the cannabis grow in Hubbert Bridge, Boston.

Yesterday (Thursday) Lincolnshire Police said the three men have appeared in court and have been further remanded to appear at Lincoln Crown Court.

Lam Van Haong, aged 28, Toan Van Nguyen, aged 38, and Tien Van Nguyen, aged 42, have been charged with the production of cannabis after officers uncovered the illegal grow at the Hubberts Bridge site on January 31.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 41 of 31 January. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Around 500 cannabis plants were recovered in the raid.

As reported on Tuesday, Lincolnshire Police said the cannabis grow, featuring around 5,000 plants, was one the largest ever uncovered in the county.