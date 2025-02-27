Three shops in Boston handed closure orders over 'criminal activity'

Three shops in Boston have been ordered to close for three months due to ‘criminal activity’ being undertaken at the premises, Lincolnshire Police has said.

Boston Magistrates’ Court handed out the closure orders on Tuesday (February 25) to:

Bode, at 92 High Street, near the junction with Liquorpond Street

Boston Food Store, at 10 Red Lion Street

Sky Store, at 34 High Street, near the junction with West Street

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said the successful application to the courts came in light of ‘vital evidence’ from members of the community, as well as ‘pro-active intelligence gathering’ by the force and Trading Standards.

The three closed premises in Boston

Asked about the nature of the ‘criminal activity', the spokesman said: “The court has considered a closure notice issued by a constable on the February 25, 2025, on the grounds that a person has engaged in anti-social behaviour on the premises and the use of the premises is associated with significant and persistent disorder or persistent serious nuisance to members of the public.”

“In this instance, the sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco products on the premises constitutes anti-social behaviour,” they added.

The orders mean that no one is allowed to access the premises, except for utility staff, postal workers and members of the emergency services, for three months.

“Where there is any doubt whether criminal activity will continue, we will have no hesitation in applying for closure extensions,” the spokesman continued. “Our Lincolnshire County Council Trading Standards partners are currently working with landlords to provide a long-term solution once closure orders expire. Landlords who receive rent payments derived from criminal activity may also be the subject of investigation.“We will continue to share intelligence between the multiple agencies, conducting joint operations to disrupt illicit supply chains and associated criminality driven by highly organised criminal gangs.”

Anyone connected to the business who enters the premises will be liable to a fine or imprisonment or both.

Police encourage anyone who sees the orders being contravened to contact them.

The closure orders remain in place until 11.59pm on May 24, 2025.