Two arrested in connection with 'suspicious death' in Boston after a body is found

Two people have been arrested after a man was discovered deceased at an address in the town last night (Thursday).

By Gemma Gadd
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said today: “We are investigating a suspicious death in Boston following a report that a person had been found dead.

“Officers were called to an address in Maud Street in the town at 5.09pm last night (Thursday, 13 April) after the man was discovered.

"Sadly, he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Investigations into the cause and circumstances of the death are now ongoing. We are also working to establish the individual’s identity.

“A scene guard is currently in place and specially-trained forensics experts and detectives are expected to be on the scene for much of today.

“A 68-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"This is all the information we can release while we investigate the circumstances, and we will share further details when we have them.

“We understand that this will be concerning for the local community and we would encourage people not to speculate while we carry out our enquiries.

“We would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”

Get in touch with Lincolnshire Police by dialling 101, and quoting incident 319 of 13 April, or email [email protected] remembering to quote incident 319 of 13 April in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by dialling 0800 555 111.

