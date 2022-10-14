Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room received a report of a fight between two small groups of youths in West Street at around 12.45am yesterday, Thursday, October 13.

A police spokesperson said: “No one was seriously injured, but two mobile phones, bags and cash were reported to have been stolen during the incident.

"The items were recovered, and the victims, one teenage girl, and two teenage boys, taken to hospital.

“Our officers attended and arrested the four males, three aged 17 years-old and one aged 20. They have been released on bail while investigations continue.”

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “We attended within minutes and made four arrests.

"Our investigations are ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who may have any information to contact us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of West Street during the time of the incident.

“Any criminal activity will not be tolerated, especially violence.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Boston Police by dialling 101, and quoting incident 8 of 13 October.

You can also email [email protected] quoting incident 8 of 13 October in the subject line.