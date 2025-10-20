Two people arrested after man dies following suspected hit-and-run near Boston
On Friday (October 17), a man was found with serious injuries on the A16 Sibsey Road, near Boston.
The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 4.30am.
Later that day, the force announced that the man – a 53-year-old – had sadly died.
Police believe that the man was a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.
This morning, Lincolnshire Police said two people had been arrested in connection with the incident.
One, a 49-year-old, has been released on police bail; the other, a 34-year-old, has been released under investigation.
A spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for vital witnesses to this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) via 101 or [email protected], quoting incident reference number 47 of October 17.