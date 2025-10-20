Two people arrested after man dies following suspected hit-and-run near Boston

By David Seymour
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 13:09 BST
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses.placeholder image
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses.
Two people have been arrested following a suspected hit-and-run near Boston that led to the death of a man.

On Friday (October 17), a man was found with serious injuries on the A16 Sibsey Road, near Boston.

Most Popular

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 4.30am.

Later that day, the force announced that the man – a 53-year-old – had sadly died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police believe that the man was a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

This morning, Lincolnshire Police said two people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

One, a 49-year-old, has been released on police bail; the other, a 34-year-old, has been released under investigation.

A spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for vital witnesses to this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) via 101 or [email protected], quoting incident reference number 47 of October 17.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice