Two people arrested after man dies following suspected hit-and-run near Boston

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Two people have been arrested following a suspected hit-and-run near Boston that led to the death of a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday (October 17), a man was found with serious injuries on the A16 Sibsey Road, near Boston.

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 4.30am.

Later that day, the force announced that the man – a 53-year-old – had sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe that the man was a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

This morning, Lincolnshire Police said two people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

One, a 49-year-old, has been released on police bail; the other, a 34-year-old, has been released under investigation.

A spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for vital witnesses to this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) via 101 or [email protected], quoting incident reference number 47 of October 17.