UPDATE: Leisure facilities close in Boston while police tackle unrest in town

A leisure centre, sports and social club, and bowling alley are three more to announce they have closed due to safety concerns in the town.

The Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre.

Boston Borough Council has confirmed to Lincolnshire World that the Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre is now one of those which have closed today (Wednesday) amid ongoing unrest in the town.

As reported earlier, Lincolnshire Police are dealing with a series of anti-social behaviour related incidents in the town, and have issued a 48-hour dispersal order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force has since stated they are working with the council to take action against an illegal encampment which has arrived in town.

Others who have decided to shut due to concerns for safety of their staff, customers and members, include Boston Bowl and Wyberton Sports and Social Club.

Ellenders restaurant at Boston United, and The Carps pub, in Witham Street, have also announced temporary closures.

Boston Bowl posted via their Facebook page this afternoon to say: "After consulting the local police we have taken the decision to close for business from 4.30pm for the night due to incidents in the town. We apologise to all our customers and we will be back open tomorrow as usual.”