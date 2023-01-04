As reported yesterday, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with two suspected stab wounds following an alleged incident in the town’s Hartley Street. He is said to be in a stable condition.
In an update today (Wednesday), a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Felikas Grigas, of Hartley Street, Boston, has been charged with four offences following an incident in Boston.
“The 34-year-old was arrested after a man was located with two suspected stab wounds.
“Grigas has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a blade, harassment without violence and stalking without fear, distress or alarm.
“He has been remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 4 January.
“The arrested woman has been released on bail while investigations continue.”
Anyone with informaton about this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 295 of January 2.