A man arrested in connection with a suspected attempted murder in Boston on Monday has now been charged.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

As reported yesterday, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with two suspected stab wounds following an alleged incident in the town’s Hartley Street. He is said to be in a stable condition.

In an update today (Wednesday), a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Felikas Grigas, of Hartley Street, Boston, has been charged with four offences following an incident in Boston.

“The 34-year-old was arrested after a man was located with two suspected stab wounds.

“Grigas has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a blade, harassment without violence and stalking without fear, distress or alarm.

“He has been remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 4 January.

“The arrested woman has been released on bail while investigations continue.”

