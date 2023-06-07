UPDATE: Police arrest man on suspicion of 'disposing of a corpse' in Boston

Register
Police have arrested a man in connection with an unexplained death in Boston.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
As previously reported a man’s body was found at an address in Maud Street, on April 13. His death was initially treated as ‘suspicious’.

Police launched an investigation and arrested two people. Post mortem results were 'inconclusive’ and the pair were later “released under investigation”.

Today (Wednesday) Lincolnshire Police issued the following update:

"Following a thorough investigation, which has included a post mortem and interviews with a number of people, we have determined that the death of a 46-year-old man in Maud Street, Boston was not suspicious,” a force spokesperson said.

“As a result of our investigation, a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner and has been released on police bail while our investigations continue.”

“The 68-year-old man and 37-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident have been released with no further action.

“We are preparing a file for the coroner."