VIDEO: Can you help identify the people in this video of burglary at Tattershall Farm Park?

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

A screenshot from the Ring doorbell footage.

A fence was broken to gain access to the grounds during the burglary, which took place at Tattershall Farm Park at around 1.45am in the early hours of Monday (August 8), and a rear door to the workshop was forced open.

Numerous power tools and equipment were stolen, including a red quad bike, to the value of around £25,000.

The escape was made via the same route across a field to the rear and along Marsh Lane, Tattershall using two-barrel carts from the site to transport the stolen goods down the lane.

If you know these individuals, or you have any further information that will help with our investigation please email [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting Incident 86 of 8 August.