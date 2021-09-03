VIDEO: Watch some of the worst drivers in Lincolnshire

Since February, Op Snap has seen 80 submissions a month, resulting in 14 fixed penalty notices carrying a fine of £100 and three points, 16 cautions. and 21 drivers attending the 'What’s Driving Us ?' course.

One hundred and 35 warning letters have also been sent to drivers to let them know they have been caught on camera.

Out of the 51 drivers who have attended a course, been issued with a fixed penalty notice or received a caution, 38 were men and 13 were women. The age range 20-29 years had the most offenders, with 14 drivers. The highest age range for men is between 40 – 49 years, with 9 offenders and between 20-29 years for women, with 7 drivers.

Police are now asking the public to help them catch bad drivers.

Types of offences from footage submitted:

Fail to comply with a lane closure traffic light signal: 3

Drive without due care and attention: 31

Fail to comply with a stop sign: 16

Drive without reasonable consideration: 31

Fail to comply with a solid white line: 22

Use a mobile phone while driving: 2

Stop within a pelican crossing: 2

Drive while not in proper control: 2

Fail to comply with a road sign or red light: 5

The footage, all sent in by road users who have used Op Snap, has helped to keep our roads safer.

To help promote the operation Lincolnshire Police have now put together a video of some of the most dodgy irresponsible driving from the footage sent in so far.

The video shows ten examples of bad driving where the consequences could have been disastrous. Drivers can be seen overtaking against solid white lines, ignoring red traffic lights, overtaking cyclists/motorbikes too close and generally risky, impatient, bad and generally dodgy driving.

Four of the drivers received fines and points, five drivers attended a “What’s Driving Us?” course, at a cost of £90.

Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, said: “Operation Snap is the latest initiative to come out of my Road Safety Summit and it is good to see it going from strength to strength.

“The scheme provides a real and practical opportunity for members of the public to report unlawful and dangerous drivers and help keep their communities and other residents safe.”

Steve Batchelor, Senior Manager at the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “We are really pleased to see how Operation Snap is progressing in Lincolnshire, with more and more high quality submissions are reaching us. We are grateful to everyone who has taken the time to highlight bad driving and make Lincolnshire's roads safer.

“I am particularly pleased with the number of submissions from cyclists, helping us to tackle bad driving and a lack of care and consideration. We hope that the message gets out that drivers have a duty to give cyclists space to travel safely and if they do not, there's a good chance it will be recorded.

“As seen in the video, where appropriate, we think it is beneficial to offer motorists the opportunity to attend a National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme course as an alternative to prosecution. Operation Snap is giving us more opportunities to provide education that helps motorists become safer on the roads.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins, Head of Specialist Operations, said: “Many of the driving incidents captured could have ended in a very different way, we’re thankful they didn’t. Operation Snap is part of our work to reduce the number of people sadly killed or injured on the county’s roads. It is an easy tool where every road user can contribute to keeping our roads safer. If Op Snap prevents one serious collision then the initiative is worth it.

“The standard that people achieve when they passed their driving test is the standard for drivers. Where they fall below that standard we will take action and where necessary bring offenders to justice. We know that education works for most. I want to see the level of poor driving decrease in Lincolnshire and ask everyone to submit any footage they have where they believe there has been a traffic offence committed.”