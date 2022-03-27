'We're back!': Cafe at Huttoft to re-open after arson attack

Defiant staff at a new cafe in Huttoft have announced they will be welcoming back customers this week after the facility was closed following an arson attack.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 9:35 am
Updated Sunday, 27th March 2022, 10:46 am
The Vista at the Boatshed cafe in Huttoft will re-open on Monday.

The devastating fire at the Vista at the Boatshed in Huttoft took place last weekend just days before its official opening.

Fortunately, according to officials, the damage was "superficial" and the team have been working hard to re-open tomorrow, Monday, at 10am.

"Guess who’s back…and doing their thing?" the team posted on social media.

Customers are being welcomed back to the Vista this week.

"We’ve had a little blip, it was a little upsetting but in this life - you’ve got to just take the rough with the smooth.

"We are so proud of our little piece of space at Huttoft Car Terrace and we hope you enjoy what we have created here as a multi-functional facility.

"So on you marks, get set, and go…for the second time

"Thanks for all your kind words, support and thoughts."

The Vista is a perfect rest place along the coastal path.

The Vista at the Boatshed in Huttoft was closed after an arson attack.
Fire damage to the Vista after the arson attack.