'We're back!': Cafe at Huttoft to re-open after arson attack

The devastating fire at the Vista at the Boatshed in Huttoft took place last weekend just days before its official opening.
Fortunately, according to officials, the damage was "superficial" and the team have been working hard to re-open tomorrow, Monday, at 10am.
"Guess who’s back…and doing their thing?" the team posted on social media.
"We’ve had a little blip, it was a little upsetting but in this life - you’ve got to just take the rough with the smooth.
"We are so proud of our little piece of space at Huttoft Car Terrace and we hope you enjoy what we have created here as a multi-functional facility.
"So on you marks, get set, and go…for the second time
"Thanks for all your kind words, support and thoughts."
Read also:
'We will hunt them down': Message to thugs responsible for arson attack on new cafe building at Huttoft just days before official opening