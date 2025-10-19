Witness appeal after JCB rams bank in Horncastle to steal ATM

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help with their investigation.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an ATM was stolen from Lloyds Bank in Horncastle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident on the High Street happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police received reports that the bank had been targeted at around 2.50am. Officers attended immediately and confirmed that part of the front of the store had been damaged significantly, and that the ATM had been taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A JCB that had been stolen nearby is believed to have been used in the incident and was left in situ.

It is believed that the offenders left the scene in a vehicle, which may have been a pickup truck.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured Ring doorbell footage, dashcam footage, CCTV, or mobile phone footage of any vehicles. They would also like to see any footage of the incident itself.

Road closures were put in place as forensic enquiries continued at the scene of the crime to ensure public safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Paul Sands said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in finding the culprits of this organised crime, which happened overnight in an otherwise peaceful rural town.

“We’re in the early stages of the investigation and have deployed a large number of staff to follow up various lines of enquiry, including forensics and CCTV. We have a number of officers at the scene who are there to assist with the investigation but are also there for the public – please do speak to them if you have any concerns or if you have any information that you have not already reported to us.

“This type of crime is very unusual for Horncastle and please be reassured we will do all in our power to seek out those responsible and bring them to justice.” Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Detective Sergeant in charge by calling 101, quoting Incident 56 of 18 October 2025. Alternatively email [email protected], putting “Incident 56 of 18 October” in the subject line. You can also call Crimestoppers, confidentially anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org