Cyclists and runners conquer 37th epic Boston Slog challenge at RAF Coningsby

Cyclists and runners from RAF Coningsby conquered an epic challenge for the station’s 37th Boston Slog event.

The Boston Slog is an Ironman and Ironwoman challenge, a cycle race and a fun run all rolled into one.

Ironmen and Ironwomen cycled to the famous Boston Stump before running back to RAF Coningsby. Cyclists raced from the station to St Botolph’s Church and back, while the fun runners ran from the Stump to the station, which is just over a half-marathon.

Organised by the station’s logistics support squadron, the Slog is held in memory of Senior Aircraftman Ian McQueen, who died from cancer in 1986. This year’s event raised money for the Royal British Legion.

And they're off! The start of the 37th Boston Slog event at RAF Coningsby.

Sergeant Tom Armstrong said: “We had 38 people taking part, and the weather was ideal. The organising committee and volunteers were wonderful. It was a lot of hard work, but it paid off.

“We started organising it in March. We got all the elements together and hoped they came together on the day.”

Warrant Officer Iain Cox won the Ironman challenge with a time of two hours, 49 minutes and seven seconds in his sixth Boston Slog.

His squadron fielded ten participants and he said: “This was about leading by example. I always push for my squadron to support the Slog -- for the physical endeavour and to help the charity.”

Warrant Officer Iain Cox receives the Boston Slog trophy from Group Captain Paul O'Grady, station commander at RAF Coningsby, for winning the Ironman race.

With all the participants completing their chosen activity, the event was a resounding success.

Air Specialist 1 (AS1) Hermione Hemmings won the Ironwoman challenge in three hours, 37 minutes and 21 seconds, despite starting the cycling leg with two flat tyres!

For the second year running, Squadron Leader Gaz Poulson and Sergeant Phillip Bennett came joint first in the cycle race in just over one hour and ten minutes. And AS1 Tommy Ratibb won the fun run in just under one hour and 46 minutes.

Group Captain Paul O’Grady, the station commander, also took part. He said: “I felt a deep sense of pride in watching the people of RAF Coningsby, who were positive and dynamic in every sense.

"It was a brilliant effort from all involved. Fitness is key to what we do in the RAF, ensuring we can fly and fight.

"In raising money for the Royal British Legion, we again went above and beyond to help others.”