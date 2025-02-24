New RAF surveillance drones take to the skies above Louth and Horncastle

By Richard Silverwood
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:08 GMT
New Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance drones are being tested across the skies of Louth, Horncastle and other areas of Lincolnshire.

The Protector RG Mk1 drones are controlled remotely from RAF Waddington, just south of Lincoln, which is the main operating base for airborne intelligence aircraft and systems..

The RAF says the UK has invested in 16 surveillance drones, which will be capable of operating in both this country and European airspace.

The Protector will be tasked with tracking threats, helping to counter terrorism and supporting HM Coastguard on search and rescue missions.

The Protector RG1 drone, which is being tested in the skies above Louth, Horncastle and other areas of Lincolnshire until August. (PHOTO BY: Sgt Nicholas Howe/Royal Air Force).The Protector RG1 drone, which is being tested in the skies above Louth, Horncastle and other areas of Lincolnshire until August. (PHOTO BY: Sgt Nicholas Howe/Royal Air Force).
The Protector RG1 drone, which is being tested in the skies above Louth, Horncastle and other areas of Lincolnshire until August. (PHOTO BY: Sgt Nicholas Howe/Royal Air Force).

For the testing, a routine temporary danger area (TDA) was activated on Monday, February 17 and will remain in place until Wednesday, August 6.

As well as Louth and Horncastle, the drones will take to the skies above places such as Woodhall Spa, Market Rasen, Wragby and the Lincolnshire Wolds.

The building and initial testing of the aircraft was completed by engineers from 31 Squadron, and the test and evaluation programme is being led by 56 Squadron.

The Protector RG1 drone can operate at heights of up to 40,000 feet. (PHOTO BY: Royal Air Force).The Protector RG1 drone can operate at heights of up to 40,000 feet. (PHOTO BY: Royal Air Force).
The Protector RG1 drone can operate at heights of up to 40,000 feet. (PHOTO BY: Royal Air Force).

Both squadrons are based at RAF Waddington, where about 3,500 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work.

The Protector drone flew from the station for the first time towards the end of 2023, covering a series of circuits around the Waddington airfield.

It can operate at heights up to 40,000 feet, with an endurance time span of more than 30 hours.

It is fitted with a full suite of surveillance equipment and is certified to stringent safety and certification standards, as set out by NATO.

