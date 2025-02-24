New RAF surveillance drones take to the skies above Louth and Horncastle
The Protector RG Mk1 drones are controlled remotely from RAF Waddington, just south of Lincoln, which is the main operating base for airborne intelligence aircraft and systems..
The RAF says the UK has invested in 16 surveillance drones, which will be capable of operating in both this country and European airspace.
The Protector will be tasked with tracking threats, helping to counter terrorism and supporting HM Coastguard on search and rescue missions.
For the testing, a routine temporary danger area (TDA) was activated on Monday, February 17 and will remain in place until Wednesday, August 6.
As well as Louth and Horncastle, the drones will take to the skies above places such as Woodhall Spa, Market Rasen, Wragby and the Lincolnshire Wolds.
The building and initial testing of the aircraft was completed by engineers from 31 Squadron, and the test and evaluation programme is being led by 56 Squadron.
Both squadrons are based at RAF Waddington, where about 3,500 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work.
The Protector drone flew from the station for the first time towards the end of 2023, covering a series of circuits around the Waddington airfield.
It can operate at heights up to 40,000 feet, with an endurance time span of more than 30 hours.
It is fitted with a full suite of surveillance equipment and is certified to stringent safety and certification standards, as set out by NATO.