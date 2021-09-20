PICTURES: Salute to Lincolnshire veterans on 100th anniversary of Royal British Legion

The event saw 21 Standards on parade at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln.

Ten branches were represented from Alford, Barrowby, Boston, City of Lincoln, Gainsborough, Grantham, Scunthorpe, Sleaford, Spilsby and Wainfleet.

Music was provided by Alford Silver Band under the baton of Josh Wilkinson, who played a selection of marches and music representing the last 100 years.

The Last Post and Reveille was sounded by Mr Andrew Taylor.

Various poems were read out depicting Commemoration, Remembrance and Celebration by Dave Tyler, County Vice Chairman, Graham King from the IBCC, Pat Nicholas County, Poppy Appeal Co-ordinator and Tina Wood, County Youth Officer.

Originally planned to take place around the IBCC spire, due to a change in the weather the ceremony was quickly rearranged inside the large marquee by the quick-thinking of Nick Pettit, Parade

Marshal, and Alan Canham, County Parade Marshal.

In his opening address Lincolnshire County Chairman, John Johnson, pointed out that

the Legion is the members - are they are the ones who do the background work for the service of others.

Mr Johnson said: "The weather may have dampened the day, but hearts and minds were in full spirit

bringing together the like minded people from across the County who seriously are devoted

to the work the Legion does with its motto being 'Service not Self'."

Amongst the guests were representatives from Lincolnshire Riders Branch, including one arriving by motor bike outside the marquee who received a message from the

Deputy Lord Lt/County President, Gary Headland, to be taken to the Branches achieving

100 years status congratulating them and wishing them well for the future.

Prayer and Blessing on the work of the Legion was given by the Rev Canon John

Thorold County Chaplain, who also wished the Riders a safe journey in their dispatch work.

Grateful thanks were given to Mrs Nicky van der Drift CEO of IBCC and all the

marvellous volunteers who helped out on the day.

The event concluded with the Deputy Lord Lt taking the salute of the Legion Standards

marching out led by Mr Graham Hewitt carrying the Union Flag.

1. 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion Ten standards from around Lincolnshire were on parade. Photo: Barry Robinson

2. The 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion Branched represented were Alford, Barrowby, Boston, City of Lincoln, Gainsborough, Grantham, Scunthorpe, Sleaford, Spilsby and Wainfleet. Photo: Barry Robinson

3. 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion The 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion took place at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln. Photo: Barry Robinson

4. Paul Dixon (second left), chairman of the Skegness area branch of the RBL, was a guest at the celebration. Photo: Barry Robinson