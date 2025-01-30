RAF medic from Sleaford all set to compete in Invictus Games in Canada

Mina Endeley of Greylees, on the slopes at Tamworth, getting ready for the Invictus Games.

A serving RAF medic from Sleaford is proud to be part of the Royal British Legion’s Team UK as they prepare to depart for the Invictus Games in Canada next week.

Mina Endeley, 44, from Greylees, near Sleaford, joined the British Army as a medical cadet straight out of medical school, and has since moved to the Royal Air Force where she is now a Senior Medical Officer.

Mina’s first posting was to Iraq, and she recalls wondering if this job was actually for her. She said: “One day I was sent out on an op, arrived at an armoured tank and opened the door to the faces of these young people. They saw me and said ‘oh thank goodness we have a doc’, and my heart melted. I thought ‘these are your people, this is where you belong’.”

Mina developed an autoimmune condition seven years ago called Lupus, where the body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs. This can cause joint and muscle pain, skin rashes and tiredness. Mina describes this as feeling like “every so often my joints decide they’re not playing ball”. Because of this, Mina has not been able to deploy in her role as a medic in a full capacity like she used to, and has found a real loss of identity with being restricted in what she can or cannot do.

Mina Endeley in her day job as an RAF medic.

The Royal British Legion, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, is proudly supporting Team UK and its 62 competitors, who are all wounded, injured and sick serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans. The multi-generational team includes participants from all services who have been selected based on the benefit the Games in Vancouver Whistler will contribute towards their recovery.

With just a week to go, Mina joined her fellow competitors, including Afghanistan and Iraq veterans who experienced life-changing injuries and illnesses, at a final training camp hosted by the Royal British Legion and MOD before Team UK departs for Canada on February 6.

The competitors - who have overcome significant life challenges - shared inspiring stories of triumph over adversity and their pride at being chosen to represent the nation. They were joined by family and friends for a weekend of activities at Loughborough University using adaptive equipment for wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and wheelchair rugby, and at the SnowDome in Tamworth where they took to the slopes using adapted ski and snowboarding gear.

Mina will be competing in Alpine skiing, skeleton, indoor rowing and swimming in Canada.

Mina Endeley, all kitted out for Invictus Games.

She said: “Before Invictus, I was chasing the big six marathons around the world, that was my focus. When I got them all done there was a real vacuum, and a huge low that came with that. My practice manager asked me if I'd thought about Invictus, and I had a picture of Invictus only being for people who were injured in war, but it’s not.”

Mina has described her Invictus journey so far as “that feeling of belonging and when you identify with people, despite all having such different stories and all dealing with our own demons and that the best way to get through it is together”.

Looking ahead to the Games, Mina said: “As long as I put my head on the pillow at the end of every day and think I gave it all that I had, I think I’ll be happy with that. My attitude to the whole journey is tackling it all one little bit at a time. It’s about pushing my boundaries and growing with people. This kind of environment is where you make the kind of friendships that you only do on deployment, and an experience you can’t explain to anyone else that you share with your group of people.”

Royal British Legion’s Team UK Manager Louise Assioun said: “Our competitors all share something very unique – they’re all from the Armed Forces and they’ve all been through some pretty big life challenges, which can include having to deal with issues like trauma, amputations, complex PTSD and coping with the experiences of combat zones.

Team UK, including Mina, on the slopes at Tamworth.

“There’s also something very special about the Invictus Games, which brings many nations together to compete, so it’s a great opportunity for them to be part of a team again and represent their country. The Games are an important part of their recovery – the pride they feel in taking part can literally transform lives – and the Royal British Legion, in partnership with the MOD, is incredibly proud to support Team UK at the Invictus Games.”

The Royal British Legion and MOD have been supporting the team through their recovery journeys as they prepare for the Games, which begin with the Opening Ceremony on February 8.

The 62 competitors have a range of challenging physical and mental injuries sustained while serving in the UK Armed Forces either at home or abroad, including visual impairment, amputation, traumatic brain injuries, PTSD and mental health issues, and have been selected based on the benefit that training for, and competing at the Games, will contribute towards their recovery.

Through the power of sport, the competition launched by The Duke of Sussex, aims to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country. The seventh Invictus Games will bring together more than 500 competitors from 23 nations and is the first to include winter sports.

On the slopes. RBL's Team UK - training camp.

The Royal British Legion’s Battle Back Centre uses adaptive sport and adventure activities to help improve confidence and positively impact mental health and wellbeing, helping people achieve their best possible recovery and either return to Service duty or make a smooth transition to civilian life.

The Royal British Legion has been involved in Team UK since 2016, when it started supporting the friends and families of participants on their journey to attend the Games.

This is the second year the charity is taking responsibility for delivering the whole team, participants and their families and friends, to the Games alongside its partners, the MOD.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 are an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women both serving and veterans.

The Games showcase the fortitude and resilience of military personnel and their families, improve respect and understanding for those with disabilities, and those who serve or have served their country.

Established by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in 2014, the Games have been held in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), The Hague (2022), and Düsseldorf (2023).

The UK has participated in the Invictus Games since it was launched.