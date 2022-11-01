A man was hurt after the car he was in crashed into a signpost to avoid an animal in the road.

The single vehicle crash on Walcott Road, Billinghay was reported at 12.10am on Saturday, October 30, according to Lincolnshire Police

A police spokesman said: “We believe that the black Vauxhall swerved to avoid an animal, came off the grass verge and hit a signpost before landing in the foliage.

“A male in his 40s was injured at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Fire crews from Billinghay and Sleaford were called out later. As no-one was trapped the firefighters made the scene safe and provided lighting to assist the ambulance crew.

Advertisement

The road was closed temporarily but re-opened a little later in the morning, said police.