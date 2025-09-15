Emergency services called to car in ditch near Boston
Emergency services came to the assistance of two casualties after a vehicle entered a ditch near Boston.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in The Gride, in Old Leake, about 8.20pm on Tuesday (September 9).
Crews from Leverton and Boston attended the scene. With the aid of a ladder, firefighters removed two casualties from the vehicle.
A spokesman for the fire service said the individuals were handed into the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Lincolnshire Police, which also attended the incident, said injuries were reportedly ‘minor’ in nature.