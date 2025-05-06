Fire service comments on explosion in Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fire service has commented on the explosion that took place at a property in Boston on Friday (May 2).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched multiple appliances to Pulvertoft Lane, off High Street, following the incident.

Yesterday, Lincolnshire Police provided an update on the incident, saying a man had been taken to hospital with ‘injuries described as serious’.

Speaking today (Tuesday, May 6), the fire service has provided further information, including the conclusion of its fire investigation.

The police cordon in Pulvertoft Lane on Friday evening.

A spokesman said: “There was significant damage by fire to the first floor of the property, and one casualty with second degree burns was passed to the care of EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service).

“Fire investigators have now determined the cause to be accidental. A build-up of gas in the property was ignited by smoking materials.”