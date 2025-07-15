Learn more about fire and ambulance services at open day

A car crash rescue demonstration by Sleaford firefighters at a previous open day.

Sleaford’s combined fire and ambulance station will again be hosting its annual public open day next month.

The public are invited to pop along to the event at the site on Eastgate (NG34 7EN), home to the town’s ambulance and fire crews to learn more about what they do in a fun way.

The open day is on Saturday August 16 from 10am to 3pm.

Firefighter Josh Hunt commented: “We’re hoping to make this one even better, and once again we’ll be raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity.”

There will be food and drink, meet the crews to check out their amazing life-saving equipment and watch them in action doing demonstrations. There will be games, stalls and a raffle.

Other displays are likely to include Sleaford Police, LIVES and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.