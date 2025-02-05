Major fire in former magistrates court building in Sleaford

Around 10 fire crews have been involved on the scene at Sleaford Market Place since reports of a fire at around 5.23pm with smoke and flames seen bursting out of the rooftop of the listed former Magistrates court building.

The premises ceased as a court house in 2008 and is occupied by The Sessions House Fitness Studio upstairs, while the Anatolia Turkish restaurant is downstairs.

The aerial ladder platform has also been deployed with crews hosing water from above the building, water can be seen running out of the first floor and a drone has been used to observe any remaining burning embers and hot spots.

Witnesses said the roof had collapsed.

Sally Butler from Sessions At The Courthouse with Move Forward Fitness Sleaford has posted on her business’s Facebook page that she was the only one in the premises at the time and raised the alarm.

She said: “Luckily I was the only one in the building and noticed smoke coming through the walls and got out, with the help of one of my lovely ladies alerting me to the roof being on fire.”

She posted that she was “devastated” having lost her “beloved studio and everything in it” to the fire.

She said classes booked are obviously cancelled: “I’ll organise any refunds in due course.

“I’ll post again about any future plans soon once I’ve started to come to terms with losing the business I’ve worked so hard to create over the last ten years.” But she pledged to bounce back.

All roads leading to the Market Place have been closed off since with police cordoning it off to the public and although firefighters have now brought the flames under control, there is still smoke coming from the roof some four hours later.

It is unknown at this stage how the fire started but there are not thought to have been any injuries

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said on its X social media feed: “We are advising all residents in the area keep doors and windows shut due to the amount of smoke.”

