Poultry culled and protection zone set up after bird flu found near Mablethorpe

An outbreak of bird flu at a commercial business near Mablethorpe has triggered alarm among the farming community.

It was discovered at a poultry farm and was described by Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) as “highly pathogenic”, meaning it is capable of causing disease.

According to the Farming UK website, the H5N1 strain was confirmed among 144,000 layer hens. As a result, all poultry on the premises, which has not been identified, were humanely culled.

The cull is to prevent the virus affecting other farms. Bird flu can spread rapidly through poultry flocks and among wild birds.

A protection zone of three kilometres and a surveillance zone of ten kilometres were also declared, surrounding the property.

The zones will help to reduce the risk of further cases, according to the UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, who has issued 17 pages of detailed instructions on the Gov.UK website for all bird premises that fall within the East Lindsey zones.

Such measures will restrict the movement of birds, meat and eggs in the area and help to manage any escalating risk across Lincolnshire.

Similar outbreaks have been found in Scotland, in Rother, East Sussex, among 10,000 turkeys in Pocklington, East Yorkshire and also within the Yorkshire village of Nafferton.

They follow an announcement by Defra in mid-December that all poultry and other captive birds in parts of Yorkshire and the east of England must be kept indoors to prevent the spread of bird flu.

This rule applies to all bird keepers, whether they have commercial flocks, pet birds or even just a few in a backyard flock.

H5N1 avian influenza is a highly contagious disease that spreads through birds’ droppings and saliva, or through contaminated feed and water.

Scientists insist that the risk is low to humans, who can only be affected after prolonged, close contact with the infected birds.

However, earlier this month, the USA reported its first human death from bird flu – a person from Louisiana who was over the age of 65 and suffered from other underlying health conditions. They had been exposed to a personal flock of birds and wild birds.

Since 2003, the World Health Organisation has recorded 954 confirmed human cases of bird flu across the globe. About half of these people have died.