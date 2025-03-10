RNLI volunteers praised for part in rescue after major collision between a cargo vessel and oil tanker in North Sea

RNLI crews cleaning the lifeboat after returing safely following the rescue mission. Photo: Porsche Mckenzie

The bravery of Skegness RNLI volunteers has been praised after safely returning to the lifeboat station following a gruelling 11-hour rescue mission due to a collision between a cargo vessel and an oil tanker in the North Sea.

During the major incident off the East Yorkshire coast, which was also attended by Mablethorpe RNLI, 36 people were brought ashore as fire on both ships raged on, according to the coastguard.

A crew member from the cargo vessel was reported missing, and one person was taken to hospital, it added.

It has been reported that that the cargo ship was carrying 15 containers of the toxic chemical sodium cyanide

The tanker was carrying jet fuel for the US government, some of which is spilling into the North Sea.

RNLI Skegness reported the incident: “This morning at around 10.20am our volunteer crew along with the volunteers from three other RNLI lifeboat stations have been paged to respond to an incident that is currently ongoing to the north off the North Lincolnshire coast.

"Our Shannon class lifeboat has been launched on service in response to this request.”

This evening Porsche Mckenzie witnessed the return of the lifeboat and crews washing the oil off the vessel. She told Lincolnshire World: “It’s a view I’ve never seen before, especially being so close to something that went to a major incident.

"They’re brilliant! They don’t get enough recognition for the work they do.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has posted on social media that their thoughts are with everyone who was on the vessels.

Warning the north Lincolnshire coast including Donna Nook and Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe dunes was at risk of pollution, they said: "The area is home to internationally important populations of seabirds and seals.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation, including the potential for pollution, and will work with the relevant marine authorities as is needed.”