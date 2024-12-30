Tragedy tarnishes Christmas at Louth pub after shock death of man in his 20s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tragedy tarnished the Christmas celebrations at a popular pub in Louth town centre after the shock death of a young customer.

A man in his 20s was enjoying a drink with family and friends in The King’s Head hotel, bar and restaurant on Mercer Row on the evening of Saturday, December 21.

He was suddenly taken ill and despite the efforts of paramedics and pub staff, he later died in hospital.

The historic venue’s distressed owner, Sharon Davies, said: “It was so tragic and sad. We immediately closed the pub for the night out of respect.”

The popular King's Head hotel, pub and restaurant on Mercer Row, Louth, where the tragedy unfolded. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Lincolnshire Police are now conducting an investigation, with the help of footage from the pub’s CCTV cameras. The name of the man has not yet been released, and the cause of death will not be divulged until an inquest is held.

A police spokesperson said: “We are currently treating this death as unexpected. We are working on behalf of the coroner, pending results from a post-mortem examination.”

It is understood that the man had travelled up from the south to have a pre-Christmas night out with friends.

"They were a pleasant and friendly group, and sat near the bar,” said Sharon, who has owned the award-winning King’s Head for 21 years. “The pub was busy and everyone was enjoying the last Saturday night before Christmas.

"What happened was totally unexpected. In all my time, I have never experienced anything like it.

"We called 999 for an ambulance, and a member of my staff administered CPR on the man. Someone also went to get the public defibrillator from outside the indoor market hall in New Street.

"The paramedics (from East Midlands Ambulance Service) were here within seven to eight minutes, which was amazing. They were brilliant and tried to revive him for about three-quarters of an hour.

"We were full with guests having meals. My son Chris helped everyone to leave, and I made sure all the staff were OK.

“We received a phone call later on to say the man had passed away in hospital.

"We did all we could and I was so proud of my staff, but I wish it had never happened.

"You have to feel for his family and friends. You don’t expect someone to go out for the night and not come back.”