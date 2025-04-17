UPDATE: Cause given for blaze involving barns and stables at village near Boston
A spokesman for the service said: “Fire investigators have determined the cause to be accidental, where a controlled burn spread to outbuildings."
No persons or animals were determined to be injured by the fire, they added.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze involving multiple barns and stables at a village near Boston.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Langrick Road, New York, at 9.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 16).
About an hour later, it posted on X that it had eight appliances at the scene and advised residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed.
This morning, shortly before 5am, it published an update, saying the response had been scaled down to three appliances.
More on this when we have it.
