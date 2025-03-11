UPDATE: Council working with other agencies to clear debris from North Sea ships wreckage

A major clean-up operation is underway after burnt debris from one of the two ships that collided in the North Sea washed up along the Skegness coast.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until this week, the debris was primarily on the North Norfolk coast, according to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Plastics pellets, known as nurdles, along Skegness’ beaches were first reported to authorities around 6.30pm on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, many more members of the public reported ‘a sad sight’ yesterday morning (Tuesday, with south beach towards Gibraltar Point littered with clumps of burnt material including plastic nurdles.

Derrick Whitworth from ELDC Street Scene on Skegness beach viewing the debris.

A dead bird was also spotted and others reported along the coast.

Further reports in other areas such as Chapel St Leonards are also being investigated, according to the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum.

"The Environment Agency has advised that these nurdles are not hazardous so the risk to the public is low, though there may be a smell from them, and pet owners, particularly dog walkers, are advised to keep animals away from them in case they are ingested,” the Forum advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Byford was one of the first to see the trail of debris.

Debris on Skegness beach.

"It’s a very sad sight to see,” he said. “It almost looks like coral but what it is is thousands of pellets that look like eggs almost.

"Whilst we can clean stuff off the beach the damage it is going to do to the environment and the water is frightening – this looks like food to fish.”

"As I walk along the beach you are finding big lumps of plastic – you can only see it but it has a burnt petrol smell which coincides with what happened in the North Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Amongst the normal debris you would find on the beach is this now.

Debris on Skegness beach.

"When you look out to sea it’s gorgeous but when you think what’s in that water right now and the damage it’s doing it’s frighening.”

Following the collision the leader of East Lindsey District Council Coun Craig Leyland gave a bleak picture warning warning “public health, the marine habitat, our beaches and local wildlife” could be affected.

However, yesterday morning (Wednesday) he said: “We are aware of various reports of plastic pellets being washed up on some of our beaches and coastline overnight and this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working closely with other agencies and organisations to make sure we clean these up as soon as we can.

The MV Solong has drifed off the Lincolnshire coast.

“The Environment Agency advises that these pellets (often called nurdles) are not hazardous and the risk to the public is low. Dog walkers are advised to keep their animals away from them in case they are ingested. Please do not pick them up because while they are not believed to be hazardous, they need to be contained to restrict the spread of them.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust also issued a warning: ”Pollution in the form or burnt material and plastic nurdles has been identified offshore and is washing ashore at some sites, primarily up until now on the north Norfolk coast.

“Nurdles are small plastic pellets, which may have burnt together into larger masses. Unfortunately, the risks posed by nurdles increase when other pollutants become stuck to them. We urge members of the public to avoid touching them if seen as they may have toxic pollutants stuck to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported, on Monday RNLI Skegness and Mablethorpe crews were involved in a major rescue operation, which saw 36 people brought to Grimsby port, according to the coastguard.

One crew member from the cargo vessel is presumed dead after an extensive search. Its 59-year-old Russian captain was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter,

Concern for the coastline and its wildlife emerged due to the toxic nature of the resulting spillage into the North Sea.

A devastating collision between a cargo ship and an oil tanker in the North Sea could lead to a disaster on the British coast, officials have warned. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Originally it was feared the cargo ship was carrying 15 containers of the toxic chemical sodium cyanide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the tanker was carrying jet fuel for the US government, some of which spilled into the North Sea.

Coun Leyland outlined the response to the incident, which is being lead by Humber Local Resilience Forum.

"Colleagues from partner agencies across Lincolnshire are attending these meetings together with ELDC officers and offering mutual aid where appropriate.

“We know that our residents, especially those along the coast, will be worried about the potential impact of the collision as both ships were carrying dangerous cargos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pollution could impact public health, the marine habitat, our beaches and local wildlife.

“The Humber LRF and the government agencies involved are aware of these concerns and we will, of course, share any updates from those agencies involved as more information becomes available and as the response and recovery progresses.

“Finally, I am sure you will join me in extending our sincere thanks to all those who have responded to this incident. This is an ongoing complex and dangerous situation and we must acknowledge the bravery of those who head towards the danger at times like these. Those individuals reflect the best of our local communities.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust had expressed concern for the Lincolnshire Coronation Coast National Nature Reserve, which includes Donna NOOK ans Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe Dunes and was designated by King Charles 111 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area is home to internationally important populations of seabirds and seals,” the Trust explained.

If you come across any nurdles or possible pollution along the Lincolnshire coast please call Humber Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 0344 382 0580 or email [email protected]. If possible, please provide a what3words location or a grid reference to assist HM Coastguard to identify the exact location. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

We will bring you more on this and clean-up plans during the day.

Read also