WATCH: Emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights on held up by freight train in Boston

After concern was raised that long, slow-moving freight trains could hold up emergency vehicles in Boston town centre, footage showing just that has been captured.

The video shows two emergency vehicles – an ambulance and a police van, both with their flashing blue lights on – stuck at the level crossing in Sleaford Road, while a goods train blocks the road.

Last month, after being approached by a concerned resident, The Standard ran an article about these trains and the long waits (up to 20 minutes) that they can bring at level crossings in the town centre.

John Storry, of Boston, said: “I do sincerely believe unless something is done about this there is a serious possibility that someone in an emergency ambulance will die of a heart attack because the ambulance is stopped from getting to the hospital.”

Two emergency vehicles, both with their flashing blue lights on, stuck in Boston town centre due to a goods train.

Coun Barrie Pierpoint, member of Boston Borough Council for the Staniland ward, echoed this concern after being approached by The Standard for a comment.

He said: “I was visiting a resident in Stanliand ward and experienced this very long wait as a freight train was going back and forwards along the track. It must have been a good 10 minutes and the traffic was building up both sides of the crossing. This is a massive hazard, especially in an emergency situation.”

The freight trains in question are travelling to and from the docks, with rolled steel for the rail industry being the cargo.

At the time of last month’s article, the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue all moved to reassure members of the public.

A spokesman for EMAS said: “We have well-rehearsed plans for the crossing as it is treated like any other road closure and diversion. This allows our crews to continue to respond to our patients as quickly as possible.”

In light of the footage, The Standard invited EMAS to comment again.

In response, Neil Scott, head of operations for Lincolnshire at EMAS said: “We recognise that delays at level crossings can occasionally occur, and we have processes in place to try to minimise the impact on our response to patients.

“If one of our emergency vehicles is delayed at a crossing, the crew alerts our 999 control room. We then quickly assess if another ambulance can reach the patient faster. If so, the original crew is stood down, and the new crew responds. This flexible approach helps ensure patients get care as quickly as possible, even in unexpected situations like this.

“However, if the resource waiting at the level crossing remains the closest available resource in terms of response time, it will continue to the scene as quickly as possible.”

Lincolnshire Police was also invited to comment again, but has yet to reply.

Previously, it said: “Should we get stuck at some barriers when deploying to an urgent incident, the Force Control Room is updated so they are aware their arrival may be delayed. This then means we can identify if any other officers can be deployed and if the caller needs updating. There may also be the option of travelling round the level crossing dependent on their locations.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Our teams work very closely with the emergency services who have plans in place to avoid Broadfield Lane and Sleaford Road level crossings as barriers can be down for extended periods when both passenger and freight services are passing at similar times.

“Safety is our number one priority and level crossings are ultimately there to keep road users and pedestrians safe from moving trains. We understand this can sometimes be frustrating if the barriers are down for a long time, but this is always to keep people protected.”