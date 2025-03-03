Ancient woodland near Louth will be restored after campaign success

Work has started on restoring an ancient woodland near Louth after a campaign to save it was hailed a success.

Harrison (Haugham and Burwell) Woodlands, which is steeped in history and home to a variety of wildlife, was closed to the public, badly damaged and under serious threat when The Woodland Trust launched the campaign last year.

The conservation charity described the site, which spans 482 acres (195 hectares) as “truly special” and made an urgent appeal to raise the asking price of £3 million to secure its future.

Now the trust has announced that it has gained ownership of the woodland, close to the village of Muckton, for an undisclosed sum and hopes to restore it to its former glory.

A spokesperson said: “We're thankful for every donation that helped us achieve this amazing first milestone.

"The strength of our fundraising campaign has given us the confidence to proceed even without all of the funds in place. We still need your help to secure the wood’s long-term future.

“Now that we've secured ownership, we can plan the exciting next steps to create a thriving habitat for wildlife once more.

"Ancient woodland restoration takes time, patience and resource. The benefits to the woodland ecosystem can be enormous.

The Woodland Trust has big plans to restore the ancient woodland to its former glory.

"But to unlock these gains for nature, we need financial security to implement a long-term management plan. Our fundraising and appeal remain live to ensure this.

“While we undertake essential tree works to make the site safe, the woodland remains closed to the public. But we hope to welcome visitors by early 2026.”

Harrison Woodlands is recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086 and boasts two ancient monuments that mark the site of a Neolithic or New Stone Age burial ground.

It is also home to many rare species and one of only four known pairs of nesting ravens in Lincolnshire.

The woodland has been badly damaged over the years and is in "poor ecological condition", says the trust. (PHOTO BY: David Logan/The Woodland Trust)

But invasive species, such as rhododendron, and diseased trees need to be removed, says the trust, to allow for the return of wild flowers and native trees, plants and birds.

Harm had been caused over the years by the practice of clear-felling, in which large areas of trees were uniformly cut down and replaced by fast-growing but non-native conifers. Now those conifers needed to be reduced, enabling the wood to be “reclaimed”.

"If ever there was a site which encompasses our conservation principles, it’s this one,” said Darren Moorcroft, the trust’s chief executive.

“We want to give this wonderful and irreplaceable wood and its wildlife as healthy and vibrant future.”

The charity describes the project as “the second largest we have ever undertaken in England”.

Surveys have begun and will be followed by extensive work during the autumn and winter.

Although the trust has raised enough money to buy the site, it still requires millions more to manage it for the next 20 years.

Welcome help for the cause has been provided by East Lindsey District Council as part of investment worth more than £7.8 million to transform communities, tourism venues and businesses in the area.

More than £1.8 million of that money is being pumped into tourism-related activities, one of which is the restoration of Harrison Woodlands.

A spokesperson for the council said: “This project meets the council’s investment ambitions to further develop the stunning countryside as a leading tourist destination.”