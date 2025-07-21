East Lindsey District Council has hit back after Skegness was ranked the most littered beach in the UK in new data.

According to the data released by plastics waste experts BusinessWaste.co.uk, 63 reviews on Tripadvisor out of a total of 994 mentioned issues at the resort.

One review described the beach as ‘Dirty and run down’ and another said that their children were ‘pulling out cups and straws and items of clothing out of the sand’.

A recent review from June 2025 described several rubbish issues issues with ‘human waste and serviettes covered in faeces’.

Rubbish left on the beach in Skegness after families headed to the coast when the heatwave began.

However, this isn’t the experience of everyone,with many labelling it a good family day out and praising the many bars, shops, and restaurants.

The data comes in spite of the resort retaining its Keep Britain Tidy Blue Flag status following the challenges it faced earlier in the year from a tanker collision in the North Sea. Earlier this month, Skegness was also voted the best beach in the East of England in the Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches guide.

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) is in charge of the general waste management of the coast.

Councillor Martin Foster, ELDC Portfolio Holder for Operational Services said: “Skegness beach has been recognised once again this year as one of Britain’s best after being awarded the internationally recognised Blue Flag and Seaside Award by Keep Britain Tidy.”

A recent picture of a bin along the seafront showing a clear beach.

“There are very high standards that you need to reach to be eligible for the Blue Flag Award, including the quality of the water, information displayed about the local eco-system and crucially in this case; our environmental management for litter and waste.

“Our operatives regularly receive compliments from the public for all their hard work on the beaches we are responsible for and I’m very proud of the team’s efforts to inspect, rake and clean all our beaches on a daily basis.

“There are sections of the Lincolnshire coastline that are not owned or managed by East Lindsey District Council and we would hope those in charge would make the same efforts to maintain their beaches as we do.”

