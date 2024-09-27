County's first reuse shop opens at Tattershall -- in recycled shipping containers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reuse shop for items discarded by residents has opened at Tattershall – and the place itself is made from two recycled shipping containers.

The shop, which is the first of its kind in Lincolnshire, has been launched at the Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre on Kirkby Lane between Tattershall Thorpe and Kirkby on Bain.

In one container, you will find shelves stacked with plates and crockery, games and toys, books and DVDs and other homewares that can be bought.

In the other, there is a furniture store, with desks and tables, drawers and shelves, rugs and art prints, and armchairs and sofas.

Cllr Daniel McNally and acting head of waste Chris Yorston, of Lincolnshire County Council, cut the ribbon to officially open Tattershall Reuse Shop, which comprises two recycled shipping containers.

Reuse shoppers can also discover garden furniture and ornaments, power tools and lawnmowers, bicycles and other outdoor equipment for sale.

All the items have come from the household waste recycling centre itself. For when residents pop in to drop off things they no longer want, they can choose whether or not to leave them at one of the Reuse Shop collection points.

Staff then store the items and arrange for them to be put on sale in the shop at very reasonable prices.

Councillors, staff and guests were invited to the official opening of the Tattershall Reuse Shop, where Cllr Daniel McNally, of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Reducing the amount of waste we produce, and reusing items as many times as we can, is even more environmentally friendly than recycling.

Some of the furniture items for sale at the Reuse Shop.

“Reduce, reuse, recycle – in that order – is the ethos behind this Reuse Shop. We are also keen for it to be cost-neutral to local taxpayers so, at the moment, any money made through sales will go into funding the operation of the shop itself.

"Repurposing items in this way allows residents to get a bargain on something they need, stops good items from going to waste and helps reduce disposal costs. That old saying is true – one person’s trash is another person’s treasure!”

The Reuse Shop is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 am to 3 pm. But it is hoped to increase the number of days in the future.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre is open five days a week, on Fridays to Tuesdays, from 9 am to 4 pm. It was launched in July 2022 after a £2 million investment by the county council.