Successful exhibition marks Oxcombe Pottery's tenth birthday and launch of new gallery
The weekend event gave people the opportunity to wander around the historic farmstead and explore the beautifully converted barns and gardens.
With 16 ceramicists and 12 artists presenting their work for sale, the exhibition was hailed a success, with numerous artworks finding new homes.
A spokesperson for Oxcombe said: “Visitors were delighted to spend time in the galleries and the gardens, and enjoy great food from Holly’s Garden Kitchen.
“Remarking on the high quality of the work on show, new visitors were happily surprised by the scale of the exhibition in such a tranquil setting.”
This year’s event was particularly special for Oxcombe’s owner and founder, Susanna Gorst, because it launched The Makers Gallery, a new, permanent display area, attached to the Top Pottery Studio.
The gallery is seen as an appropriate marker of ten years of investment and achievement by Susanna and her team which has boosted creativity in the Lincolnshire Wolds.
Susanna said: “I am delighted that, yet again, we had a huge turnout. Visitors and exhibitors alike had such a good time.
"We’re thrilled to have The Makers Gallery in place, but we also have our next event, the Oxcombe Artisan Christmas Market on Sunday, November 24, so I hope everyone is busy making new work for that!”
The Makers Gallery was opened by Charlotte Goy, chief executive of the Destination Lincolnshire organisation, who described the importance of the pottery in attracting tourists.
In her speech, Charlotte said Oxcombe’s “dedication to teaching craft skills, investment in equipment and resources, and focus on high standards of production have created an exemplary destination for people in search of an enriching experience”.
It was back in 2014 when Susanna founded Oxcombe by converting a disused tractor barn into a ceramics education space.
With up to 15 classes and workshops happening weekly, it has become an important hub for hundreds of aspiring makers and artists.
Among the items on show at the weekend exhibition was a bespoke vase, presented by potter and tutor Jess Morris, that captured the essence of Oxcombe.
With peacock feathers, ducks and chickens, barns and people amidst a rural landscape, the unique artwork drew laughs of recognition from visitors.